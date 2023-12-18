First Housing Executive new build in 25 years cuts first sod in North Belfast

FUTURE PROOF: Grainia Long (Housing Executive Chief Executive) is joined on-site by Damian Murray (GEDA Construction) and Paul Price (Director of Housing at the Department for Communities) at Sunningdale Gardens in North Belfast

THE Housing Executive has cut sod on a new housing development in North Belfast – its first new-build social housing project in almost 25 years.

The scheme will see six semi-detached dwellings built at Sunningdale Gardens by construction company GEDA. Construction on site will begin immediately.

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said: “We are very excited to see work begin on these modern homes, which we hope will offer a blueprint for the future of social housing.

“We are not just building new homes for our tenants for the first time in a generation. We are building future-proofed homes that will be constructed to a standard beyond that of current building regulations in Northern Ireland.

“Making sure our tenants have homes that are safe, warm and dry is always our priority and this pilot pairs that with our commitment to reaching net zero.

“The ultra-low energy building methods being used to construct these houses will mean our tenants benefit from improved energy efficiency and a reduction in carbon emissions, lower heating bills, savings from reduced fuel costs and more comfortable homes.

“This pilot will also give us the opportunity to explore the practicalities of returning to building homes as part of the revitalization of our organization."

She added: “This scheme will help us to investigate how modern methods of construction can be utilized to deliver much-needed homes within a faster time-frame, to a higher level of fabric performance and explore ways to drive down costs, in comparison with traditional construction methods.”

Construction Director for GEDA, Damian Murray, welcomed the partnership with the Housing Executive, saying: “We are looking forward to working with the Housing Executive team and our Passive associates, Nilan Green in making the comfortable and economic attributes of Passive House living achievable for all.”