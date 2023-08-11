Tributes paid to 'true Beechmount character' Willie Burns

A BEECHMOUNT man who passed away this week will be remembered as a "true character" by his heartbroken friends and family.

Willie Burns passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday (August 8).

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie expressed his condolences to the Burns' family.

"Willie was a true Beechmount character and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"I would like to send my deepest condolences to Willie’s family & friends during this sad time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

In a post, Beechmount Residents Collective said he will be sadly missed by the local community.

"A terrible sadness hangs over the Beechmount community as the passing of a Beechmount icon is filtering through," said a Collective spokesperson.

"Willie Burns ('Dodgy') has sadly passed away. Everyone in the community knew who he was from adults to all the kids, even the dogs knew him.

"The community will miss you flying about with your rebel songs banging out of your scooter.

"May you rest in peace from everyone here at the BRC. Our thoughts are with the wider family circle."

William’s remains will leave his late residence on Saturday (August 12) at 9.20am to arrive at St Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial to follow at Milltown Cemetery.