Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Ballymurphy

TWO people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the Ballymurphy area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Just after 2.45am, police received a report that a man had been stabbed in St Bernadette's Avenue.

A man in his 20s was found with multiple wounds to his face, body and arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time

A 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “There is real concern in the local community after a man was stabbed multiple times in a violent attack. My thoughts are with the victim who is currently receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries and I hope they make a quick and full recovery.

“The use of a knife in this attack is extremely sinister and there is no place for anyone to be carrying weapons on our streets. We know from bitter experience that knife crime can often have tragic consequences leaving devastated families behind and this is not something we want to see take hold in this community.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police. This is a close-knit community and the last thing anyone wants to see is something like this happening on their doorstep.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant McAllister said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 135 of 10/04/24.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."