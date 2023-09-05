Condemnation after two men shot in lower Falls

BLOOD: Gauze and bandages from the shootings were still on the scene on Tuesday morning

THERE has been widespread condemnation after two men were shot on Monday night in the lower Falls.

Both men were shot once in the legs in an alleyway off Roumania Rise near Albert Street and have been taken to hospital where they are receiving medical treatment for the injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30pm. This morning medical gauze and a blanket used to treat the men were still at the scene in the alleyway.

The shootings have been widely condemned by political representatives.

Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “I condemn the shooting of two men in Roumania Rise last night.

“There is no place for guns on our streets, those responsible need to desist. Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SHOOTING: The alleyway where the shootings took place

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty also hit out at those behind the "barbaric act".

“The shooting of two men in West Belfast last night was a barbaric act that has left two men in hospital and heaped further negative attention on our community. I hope those targeted in this violent attack make a quick and full recovery from their injuries.

“People in West Belfast want to see an end to attacks of this nature. For far too long gunmen have roamed our streets creating misery and destruction for many families in this area. I would ask those behind these shootings to ask themselves what exactly they are achieving and to stop attacking their own community.

“Anyone with information about these shootings should come forward to police. The continued presence of guns in this area is extremely concerning and I hope that police can remove this weapon from circulation and apprehend those responsible for this latest attack.”

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE: The scene of the shooting on Tuesday morning

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2163 04/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."