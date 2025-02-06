Unemptied bin concerns fall on deaf ears for Ardoyne resident

A NORTH Belfast resident has called for urgent action after a communal bin has been left sitting unemptied for weeks.

Joseph O’Hare, who lives in flats in Flax Street which run by NB Housing, contacted the North Belfast News after his complaints to the housing association over the issue went ignored.

"We have one brown bin for us all which usually gets emptied every two weeks," he explained. "I can’t remember the last time it was emptied. It was well before Christmas anyway.

"I have said to NB Housing over and over again and they keep telling me it will be sorted but it is still sitting in the bin storage area and is overflowing.

"The brown bin waste needs to be emptied. The type of waste in it will cause rats and mice about the place."

A spokesperson for NB Housing said: "The bin collections are made by company employed by Belfast City Council, and are collected directly from the bin storage area.

"We have been made aware that collections have not been completed and have reported this to Belfast City Council, and we will continue to do so until the matter is resolved."