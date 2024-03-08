Owner fears continued Glen Road road works could close his fuel business

A LOCAL fuel supplier says he is fearful for the future of his business due to the impact of the closure of the upper Glen Road.

Sean Matthew, who owns Highline Fuels on the Colinglen Road, says he has suffered a massive loss in trade due to an ongoing carriageway and resurfacing scheme.

The work, which started at the end of January, has closed the stretch of road between the Suffolk Road to the Glenside Road during week days. With the work not expected to be completed until April, Sean is fearful for the future of his business, which he relies on for customers on one of the main roads into Belfast.

"The road is closed from the top of Suffolk to right outside the entrance of my business," he explained.

"This is a main thoroughfare going into Belfast but the road is completely deserted now.

"It has been detrimental to my business. The diversion is taking traffic away from us and my business has been on a steady decline. We are losing customers that we have built up over the years. They will go elsewhere which is understandable given the diversion and traffic delays.

"I remember the Lisburn Road being closed for a few Sundays recently when resurfacing took place.

"There is simply no need for this road to be closed for three months. I think the work could easily be done with a single-lane closure and a traffic light system. We will be out of business in three months if this continues. I am at my wits' end. It is absolutely brutal."

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Department for Infrastructure for a response.