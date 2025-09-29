WATCH: Looking ahead to the future of St James' Community Farm

TEAMWORK: Some of the volunteers at St James' Community Farm

ESTABLISHED in 2016, St James' Community Farm has become a valuable asset to the West Belfast community.

Formed on once-abandoned land as a project for the homeless, it has developed into a vibrant community hub which is a safe space for animals, a place to grow fruit and vegetables and even a family-friendly spot for all the community.

In the third part of a four-week feature on St James' Farm, we look at what the future might hold for the farm, as it strives to become fully eco-friendly and ensuring it remains a free facility in the St James' area.

Damien Linsday explained: "It's important that we stay a free facility in a working class area. It's important that we don't lose our identity and our roots.

"The hard work of volunteers will continue.

"We want a complete green farm with solar panels. Our water irrigation system will eradicate the hoses all together and recycling water.

"We have expansion plans out the back with a new grazing area and an extended building at the front.

"Everything we do is about keeping the local community involved. We don't want to lose our identity. Sometimes you can go global, but just remember why we started?"

St James' Community Farm relies heavily on funding to ensure that the farm remains a free facility and Damien says maintaining key relationships is important going forward.

"The Big Lottery have funded us twice now which is rare. We are a unique project, a community farm in West Belfast," he added.

"For too long, West Belfast has had a bad reputation and things like St James' Community Farm help to change that narrative.

"Our other funders include the Community Climate Action Programme supported by Dublin City Council, Belfast City Council, Groundwork NI, Live Here Love Here and many more.

"We also have a strong relationship with a community farm in Ballymun in Dublin. We were last down with them a few weeks ago. We are always sharing ideas and helping each other out the best we can."

To conclude, Damien has a simple message for everyone: "Come and visit us."

"Come down and come in and relax. It is all very informal," he said. "We have 31 volunteers in total and a waiting list of about 25 to come on board. We are totally cross-community. Our volunteers come from everywhere.

"We have a wide range of programmes that cater for everybody from bingo, senior ladies, toddlers and SEN children.

"It's a working farm, and everything we do is about sustaining the farm."

Volunteer Bap Kelly added: "The benefits of St James' Community Farm have been massive for me. Mental health is a huge issue in the local community and I personally didn't realise how big it was until I met people coming in here every week.

"I would encourage anyone to come in, sit down, have a cup of tea and just take some time to yourself."