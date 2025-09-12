VOICES THAT MATTER: There is an animal for everyone at St James' Community Farm

ESTABLISHED in 2016, St James' Community Farm has become a valuable asset to the West Belfast community.

Formed on once-abandoned land as a project for the homeless, it has developed into a vibrant community hub which is a safe space for animals, a place to grow fruit and vegetables and even a family-friendly spot for all the community.

In the second part of a four-week feature on St James' Farm, we look at what makes the farm what it is – the animals.

St James' Farm is home to an impressive 41 animals, ranging from hedgehogs, tortoises and terrapins to goats and donkeys.

Damien Lindsay explained more about some of the animals at the farm and said volunteers are key to ensuring a safe and clean space for them.

"The majority of our animals are from people who couldn't look after them for different reasons. Some people buy animals and don't realise the level of care and time it takes to look after them. Some owners have become ill and can no longer look after their animals also," he said.

"Every morning at 10am, all our volunteers are in cleaning all the pens, putting down fresh straw and hay for the animals and just getting everything ready and fresh.

"We are a visitor attraction as well as a farm, so we have to make sure the farm is clean and acceptable for people coming in. So between 10am and 11am, it's all go.

"Everybody's in working hard and cleaning to get ready to open the gate.

"All the animals are popular because visitors get to feed them. The goats allow visitors to be more hands on.

"We have groups that come in and they can pet the tortoises and the rabbits, and they get to hold the chickens and balance chickens on their heads. Any of the animals that you can be hands on with, the kids love it."

Damien added: "We've been contemplating getting a couple of alpacas for the last couple of years, but unfortunately we're stuck for space.

"We're doing a new grazing plan in conjunction with Ulster Wildlife and Greenmount College to see if it's feasible to get them. If it's not, then the priority is the animals we have now and to make sure they have a proper grazing space."

Damien says the farm's parrot is probably the most famous animal they have.

"The pirate talks a lot when he thinks there's nobody there. Two months ago, he escaped and ended up in a house over in the Village with a woman who had her own African Grey parrot.

"We ended up going down to the Village to track it down. Someone thought it was the woman's parrot but we got it back anyway. We let it out at night to fly around the cabin to spread its wings a bit."

The animals also play a key role with the hundreds of people who visit St James' Farm every week.

The weekend events include 'Farmers' Little Helpers' from 11am-12 noon every Saturday and a special opening for Special Educational Needs (SEN) children every Sunday from 11am-12 noon.

"We open at 11am. People can just walk in and it's free to visit. You can buy a wee tub of food to feed the goats and sheep. If you want to book a private session for a group it is £2 per person and you can get to feed and pet the animals. We also do birthday parties on a Saturday and sometimes on a Sunday for £40.

"We also host different groups like an older women's group, gardening group, bingo and SEN children on a Sunday.

"We have people that come down here with their own mental health issues. People can come down and be at one with nature. There are a lot of people who come in and talk to or pet the animals. Everyone has their own story.

"People who have had some traumatic experiences come down here and it is just their wee quiet space and that is what it is all about."