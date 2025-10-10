Cycle in memory of Kieran Doherty on what would have been his 70th birthday

PEDAL POWER: The Kieran Doherty cycling club will make the 32km trek in honour of a 32 county United Ireland

A WEST Belfast cycling club will cycle 32km across Belfast in memory of hunger striker Kieran Doherty on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Kieran Doherty died in the H-Blocks after 73 days on hunger-strike in August 1981. The cycle takes place on Sunday October 12th, just four days before his 70th birthday on October 16th.

The 32km cycle across the city of Belfast is inspired by Kieran's vision of a 32 county united Ireland.

In 2006, the Kieran Doherty Cycling Club was founded on the 25th anniversary of his passing by his brother Terry and friend Sean McCabe. Kieran and his brothers Michael, Terry and Brendan were all avid cyclists and cycling has become a tradition in the Doherty household after they began their love of the past-time when joining Saints Cycling Club on the Whiterock Road under the guidance of Mickey Mooney back in the 1960s.

The club have been cycling and fundraising in the Kennedy Centre this year

The Doherty clan took part in races all across the island competing at a high level but their careers in cycling were cut short due to the outbreak of the Troubles in the North.

Each year a cycle in honour of the former Cavan-Monaghan TD has become a tradition, partnering with Cavan-based Ballyconnell Cycling Club, which the Kieran Doherty Cycling Club intends to continue.

Last year the club raised £2,242.93 for the NI Children's Hospice

The club have cycled across Ireland through the years visiting the grave sites of all those who passed away on hunger strike in the fight for Ireland's freedom.

Over the past 20 years the club have donated their fundraising efforts to Sunbirds Cycling Club in Gaza to help continue the upkeep of local murals and monuments in Palestine.

In recent weeks participants have been visible in the Kennedy Centre cycling on stationary bikes as they hope to better last year's total of £2,242.93 donated to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

The cycle will start at the new Bobby Sands statue in Twinbrook then proceeding to Lenadoon, the home of fellow hunger striker Joe McDonnell, before travelling to the city centre via the Falls Road. The return trek will take place via the Short Strand and Ormeau Road before passing through North Belfast and ending the cycle on the Whiterock Road en route to the final stop the Kieran Doherty mural in Slemish Way.

A cycle in honour of Kieran Doherty's 70th birthday

After the cycle the Andersonstown Social Club will host a social event in the afternoon. The club welcome an open invite to all wishing to participate in the event and celebrate the life of the late great Kieran Doherty.