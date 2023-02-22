West Belfast community come together to support Syria and Turkey

THE community of West Belfast has come together to support those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

A fundraising coffee morning was held at Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road, raising over £2,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal.

The heart-warming event saw delicious Syrian food being enjoyed made by Syrians now residing in West Belfast as well as sweet treats and even home made pancakes for Pancake Tuesday.

The fundraising took place in the Community Solidarity hub which also hosts an English conversational group every Monday. Many people from Syria who are part of the group were involved in the organising of the coffee morning also.

The hugely successful coffee morning

One of the women involved, Laila Baqer shared her sadness about the devastating impact that the earthquake had on her hometown in Afrin and her concern for her brother who is still living in Aleppo.

“My family are here, my mother, my husband and children but my brother and uncle are in Syria," she said. "He lived in an apartment in Aleppo. After another earthquake this week, I don’t know what has happened. I haven’t been able to speak with him, there’s no internet.

“I see what is happening back in Syria on social media and it feel very sad. I know many people who have died – my friend. Children have died and it's winter there. I am from Afrin in Syria, it’s very near Turkey, near Hatay."

Pancakes for the special day

Founder of Foodstock, Paul Doherty said: “We came together as one community in West Belfast today to support those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

“An incredible £2,013.73 was raised for the DEC Appeal during our coffee morning at our Solidarity Cafe at Foodstock. Thank you everyone who came, donated funds, brought buns, made pancakes and enjoyed beautiful Syrian food.”