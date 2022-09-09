Ligoniel residents asked to put arm around each other for World Suicide Prevention Day

AN event will be held in Ligoniel this Saturday to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. The event will take place in the Tír na nÓg children's playpark in Ligoniel at 2.30pm.

The day has been organised by local women, including Sharon Stitt, who lost her brother, who took his own life in 2001.

"Along with Elaine Hamilton, Heather McDonald and Maria Burke, I helped organise the event on Saturday to mark World Suicide Prevention Day," she said.

"I also lost my brother to suicide in 2001. Even after all these years, it still affects me and anniversaries and news of suicide brings it all back. Everybody deserves to be remembered.

"Some people think that cannot happen to me. I thought that too.

"There will be beautiful orange bows and balloons to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. You can tie it on the tree or take it home with you.

"Everyone is welcome to come along and support the event. There is not a single day that I do not miss my brother and I am sure everyone who has lost a loved one feels the same way.

"Saturday will be an opportunity to come together and remember them all."

Mental health campaigner, Phil McTaggart, from Mindskills Training will be guest speaker at the event.

"The effects of the pandemic on mental wellbeing, loneliness, increased anxiety and depressed feelings are only three out of a long list of the effects that the pandemic had on mental wellbeing, each one being just as important and as serious as another.

"Mindskills Training believes it is vital that we are all educated and trained on mental health and suicidie prevention as that way more people will be helped.

"The more people learn about mental health and discuss it in an open and truthful way the less stigmatisation there will be around the subject.

"On Suicide Prevention Day, it is important to connect and reach out to family and friends in the community, like in this event.

"It is a difficult time for so many people at the minute and we all need to stick together.

"I will be asking the people of Ligoniel and North Belfast on Saturday to put an arm around one another to show that support."