Ardoyne mum-of-three says she needs out of her flat

A NORTH Belfast mother-of-three says she "really needs out" of her flat after the latest incident of mice infestation.

Aine Booth has lived in the Brookfield Mill in Flax Street, Ardoyne for the last ten years. Residents have been plagued by a number of issues including anti-social behaviour, a number of stabbing incidents and a fire.

Recently, Aine reported mice in the flat and says her living conditions are getting worse.

"I have been living here for ten years," she said. "There has just been issue after issue with an increase in anti-social behaviour, stabbings and a fire when we had to be evacuated in the middle of the night.

"This month, I have discovered mice in the flat. I haven’t left my bedroom due to the mice. I really am petrified of them.

"I went to get my slippers the other night and the mouse ran across the floor and just missed me."

Aine says her flat is no longer suitable and is hoping for a move in the near future.

"I am in a two-bedroom house with three children," she added. "I really need out of here.

"I applied for a transfer eight years ago. I am constantly refused."

A spokesperson for NB Housing said: "We can confirm our tenant is on the transfer list for rehousing. Her points award reflect her situation and her transfer application is considered by all participating social landlords as part of the Housing Selection Scheme.

"We did receive a report from our tenant of mice in her property on 13th October 2022. We had our pest control contractor attend on the 14th October who left bait boxes, etc.

"A further visit was carried out and no evidence of mice was found. We will continue to take appropriate measures and arrange a further inspection to the tenants property and reassess this week."