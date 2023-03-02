Mimi hopes to be first refugee elected in North

The Alliance party have announced two candidates for the Balmoral area in South Belfast for the upcoming Council Elections.

Councillor Micky Murray, who was co-opted after Kate Nicholl MLA was elected to the assembly, will be standing for election to retain his seat. He is joined by Mimi Unamoyo, who is seeking to become the first refugee elected as a councillor in the North.

“I’m beyond delighted that I’m being joined on the ballot paper by my friend Mimi Unamoyo. She would be a great addition to our Council team in Belfast, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience that is severely lacking in all levels of politics here,” said Cllr Micky Murray.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Balmoral and since I have been a local councillor, I have worked tirelessly for the people I represent. I am proud of my time here, particularly of my work as Chair of the People and Communities Committee; spearheading spike testing kits in licenced premises; and advocating for fair investment in Balmoral to ensure that Council better maintains assets.”

Some news 😊 I’ve been given the honour of being selected as the @allianceparty Cllr for the Balmoral DEA in South Belfast.@KateNicholl has been a tremendous Cllr & Lord Mayor, it’s not lost on me that I have an extreme high bar to meet, but I’m looking forward to the challenge https://t.co/EBv9FPUB8j — Cllr Micky Murray (@micky_murray) May 27, 2022

Mimi Unamoyo said, “I joined the Alliance Party because I felt it chimed with my own views on a range of issues, and it seemed committed to diversity and open to migrants and refugees. When I met with Kate Nicholl, Paula Bradshaw and Anna Lo before, I thought they were wonderful.

“I think it’s important for women to be politically active, especially women refugees, as we are often powerless and marginalised. I tell other refugees to leave their comfort zone and get involved with politics. Doing so is an act of empowerment, and I am passionate about changing people’s lives.”