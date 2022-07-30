Mo Cheol Sibh: Cultúrlann takes wraps off summer programme

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiach have presented their summer programme, which is chock full of events, courses in celebration of the traditional festival of Lúnasa.

From July to August the Cultúrlann will be running summer scheme Scéim Samhraidh Aisling Óg in August aimed at nurturing and fostering creative skills in young people.

Cultúrlann will also be hosting exhibitions featuring the works of Sinéad Ó Néill McNicholl’s Ní bheidh sé mar a bhí in the Dillon Gallery and Róisín Ní Neachtáin’s inaugural solo show in the Ballaí Bána.

Also on at the Cultúrlann will be Lonesome George who will be taking part in the East Side Arts Festival, and will also feature the artists Anthony Toner, Gráinne Holland, Ken Haddock and Matt McGinn.

The Divar Theatre from Palestine will also be visiting the centre showing their dekbeh dancing along with local dance group DU Dance as part of the Féile an Phobail.

Liú Lúnasa fringe festival will bring the summer celebrations to a close with a two day intensive course planned featuring morning yoga, a movement workshop for children with Cairde Palestine, before finishing with Liú Lúnasa’s flagship event, the Poetry Slam which will be returning to the centre, with a top prize of £1,100 on offer.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich said,

“Drop into our art galleries for the four exhibitions we’ll be hosting, and keep an eye out for a series of special new deals encompassing live music and great food in our gorgeous restaurant. Finally, a word of deep thanks to our primary funder, the Arts Council, and to all our funders for their unwavering support in making our multidimensional programme a reality.”

☀️ Scéim Samhraidh | Summer Scheme ☀️



📆 15/08 - 19/08

⏰ 10am-3pm

🎟️ Cláraigh | Register:https://t.co/0omR2kxE0q



Aois Ghrúpa | Age Group: Rang 1 - Rang 7



Tuilleadh eolais | Additional info: sinead@culturlann.ie pic.twitter.com/3Fm7FXdnMn — Cultúrlann (@Culturlann) June 15, 2022

Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive of Arts Council Northern Ireland stated:

“This vibrant creative hub is also an important festival venue and an integral member of the wider arts network, with strong partnerships with arts organisations right across Belfast and beyond, which means we can all look forward to many more wonderful events in the coming months at An Chultúrlann as part of Féile an Phobail, Eastside Arts Festival and Belfast TradFest.”

More information can be found on Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiach’s website.