It's back to Botanic for Belfast Mela as tickets go on sale

MELA IS BACK: Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly with ArtsEkta founder Nisha Tandon and Bollywood dancer Dona Das Gupta with little Noa (9) Amelia (8) and Aria (4) in Botanic Gardens

THE traditional Belfast Mela Festival is to make a welcome return to Botanic Gardens this summer.

The event has been disrupted for the last two years due to restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's special Mela Day will take place on Sunday, August 28, when Botanic Gardens will once again be transformed into a global wonderland of music, dance, food and art from noon until 6pm.

In addition, a week-long series of events will take place across the city, starting with an opening Mela Carnival Parade on Saturday, August 20, through the streets of Belfast and a free family day in the grounds of City Hall afterwards, along with an extended schedule of daily events throughout the city all week, in the lead-up to the big finale with Mela Day on August 28.

Nisha Tandon, Founder and CEO of ArtsEkta, who created the Belfast Mela in 2007 said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our return to Botanic Gardens for the last Sunday in August after a break of two years due to the pandemic.

"The success of last year’s Mela Festival Week means this year will be our biggest ever with events taking place over eight days to celebrate our city’s growing cultural diversity like never before.

“One of the big changes for 2022 is that all tickets must be pre-booked, as we will no longer be able to accept payment at Botanic Gates on the Sunday, so it’s important people buy now to avoid disappointment.

"We will be announcing more details of all the wonderful events we have planned when we have our launch in August, but for now we just want to celebrate our return to Botanic Gardens, it really has been too long.”

Tickets are priced at £8 adults, £6 concession (children aged between 5-15 and the over 60s), £16 family (2 adults and 2 children under 16). Children under five go free.

Tickets must be booked in advance online.