Belfast loses bid to host Fleadh Cheoil

Belfast’s bid to host the Fleadh Cheoil next year has been unsuccessful after Mullingar was selected for the second year in a row.

Belfast and Wexford both applied to host the national music festival but were subsequently rejected by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. The Comhaltas commended both Belfast and Wexford on their strong applications.

In 2013, the event was held in Co. Derry. It marked the only time in which the festival was held in the North.

The festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands in attendance at the Westmeath venue.

Joe Connaire, Cathaoirleach of the Fleadh Executive Committee, spoke about the decision to host the annual festival in Westmeath next year.

"It has been a great privilege to host this fantastic event and showcase Ireland's Hidden Heartlands to a global audience.

"Today's news is a testament to the Comhaltas volunteer committee, with the support of Westmeath County Council, and the passion that was collectively brought to make this year's Fleadh a resounding success and an unforgettable one."

Last month, Ards and North Down Borough TUV Councillor Stephen Cooper attempted to stop a letter of support from the council being issued to both Belfast City Council and Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, who were applying to host the fleadh.

Other unionists on the Ards and North Down Borough council did support the letter.

The Fleadh Cheoil is set to take place from 6th to the 14th of August next year.