Biopax welcomes visit from international leader in global packaging to its West Belfast factory

FÁILTE: Madam Li Li, Chairman and CEO, Masterwork Group Co. Ltd. with Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman, Biopax Ltd

WEST Belfast packaging firm Biopax Limited has welcomed a visit from a prestigious international leader in global packaging.

On Monday, Madam Li Li, Chairman and CEO of Masterwork Group Co. Ltd visited the Springfield Road site in what was her only factory visit in Ireland.

Masterwork is China’s leading manufacturer of post-press packaging technology and, together with HEIDELBERG, ranks number two globally.

The purpose of Madam Li’s visit was to view a selection of high-performance packaging machines manufactured at her factory in Tianjin, China, specifically the MasterMatrix die cutter and folder-gluer systems now in use at Biopax. All die cutters are manufactured in Tianjin, and Diana folder-gluers are manufactured in Slovakia. These machines are some of the most advanced packaging production technology in the world.

Biopax currently operates two Speedmaster XL 106 printing presses from HEIDELBERG and an extensive downstream setup featuring Masterwork’s four die-cutting and two gluing systems. These investments enable the business to produce high-volume, high-quality packaging while reducing waste, downtime and environmental impact.

Speaking during her visit, Madam Li Li, said: “Biopax represents the kind of innovation and sustainable ambition that aligns with Masterwork’s values.

"Seeing our technology in action in this forward-thinking facility was both impressive and inspiring.

"I commend the Biopax team for their commitment to excellence and their vision for a more sustainable future in packaging."

The visit also reinforced the strong relationship between Biopax and HEIDELBERG, which recently marked its 175th anniversary, celebrating a global legacy of printing technology and industry advancement.

"It was a great honour to welcome Madam Li to Biopax and to showcase the advanced machinery her factory has produced," said Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman, Biopax Ltd.

"Our packaging workflow with systems from HEIDELBERG and Masterwork reflects our belief in global collaboration within our industry as the key to sustainable industrial progress."

Biopax is currently undergoing further expansion and aims to increase its workforce by the end of the year. Its niche focus on polyethylene-free packaging responds directly to global demand for more environmentally conscious solutions in both food and non-food sectors.

Lee Carson, Managing Director, Biopax Ltd, added: "The MasterMatrix has become a cornerstone of our production line and hosting Madam Li at Biopax allowed us to share how this world-class machinery is driving both quality and efficiency across our operations. Her visit is reflective of the strength of our international supply chain and shared vision for innovation."