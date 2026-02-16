TWO blocked gullies that have been causing serious flooding in parts of West Belfast have now been fully repaired, following sustained pressure from local representatives and residents.

The first gully, located in the Greenan area of the Shaws Road, had repeatedly affected nearby homes during periods of heavy rain.

A second blocked gully on the Blacks Road caused major flooding on a busy main road, forcing cars to swerve dangerously, creating a serious road safety risk.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said the repairs were the result of continued engagement to secure a permanent solution rather than temporary fixes.

“Residents had been contacting us for some time about the flooding caused by these blocked gullies,” she said.

"While the gullies were drained on multiple occasions, the problem kept returning whenever there was heavy rainfall, clearly showing that short-term measures weren’t enough.

“We pushed hard for long-term repairs and I’m delighted that this work has now been completed and that the gullies are draining properly again. This will make a real difference to residents who were dealing with repeated flooding.”

Councillor Matt Garrett also welcomed the repairs, highlighting the safety concerns caused by the flooding on the Blacks Road.

“The flooding on the Blacks Road was particularly dangerous, with motorists forced to swerve to avoid massive puddles,” he said.

“This was a serious safety issue on a busy road.

“It’s great that the gullies have now been properly fixed, but we’ll also be pushing to ensure regular maintenance is carried out so we aren’t facing the same problems again in the coming years.”