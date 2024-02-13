Glendale gang get on their bikes for cancer charity

CHARITY: VC Glendale cyclists on their annual cycle for children with cancer

A LOCAL cycling club is stepping up a gear this weekend to stage their annual charity outing for the Cancer Fund for Children.

VC Glendale will push off from the Balmoral Hotel on Saturday morning and expect over 300 avid cyclists to join the fun.

The annual event was originally started by VC Glendale's Toby Watson as a birthday celebration for club members only but now cycling club members from across Ireland take part. So far the charity cycles have raised over £30,000 for the Cancer Fund.

ＴＨＥ ＣＯＵＮＴＤＯＷＮ is on to local cycling club, @VCGlendale Annual Charity Cycle for 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻 which kicks off on Saturday February 17th at 10:00 am from the Balmoral Hotel Belfast.



More Info https://t.co/oq3qx9BN59 pic.twitter.com/NTlbikbOEs — Gerard Mulhern l 𝗣𝗚 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗚𝘂𝘆 (@puntersg) February 8, 2024

Conrad Kettyles from VC Glendale said:

“Cycle enthusiasts of all abilities are encouraged and more than welcome to join," says Conrad Kettyles of VC Glendale.

“The cycle is a leisurely, flat 50km route suitable for all abilities and has proven to be a friendly fun day out for all clubs and groups looking to enjoy the social side of cycling."

All competitors must have a Cycling Ireland licence or must take out a one-day licence on the day.

Adds Conrad: "The flat route provides plenty of opportunities to catch up with old friends and make plenty of new ones along the way. We really do hope you can join us for the most social ride you will do all year!”

The event will take off from the Balmoral Hotel at 10am on Saturday 17 February.