Council unites at monthly meeting to condemn homophobic attack on Alliance member

THE monthly meeting of Belfast City Council for November started with councillors paying tributes to a number of well-known people who passed away recently.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black led condolences to the late Baroness May Blood, describing her as "brave, honest and foresighted" and that she will be missed by everyone in the city. Heartfelt messages of tribute followed from parties across the Chamber.

There were also messages of condolences to Frankie Wilson, a GAA and soccer legend, who passed away last week.

The Lord Mayor also congratulated the team at Primark in Belfast city centre, following their re-opening at Bank Buildings.

There was also widespread condemnation after a recent homophobic attack on Alliance councillor Micky Murray. The Lord Mayor said she had one word for it- "disgusting".

Thanks for all the messages!



I'm doing okay, and feeling very loved.



A couple of stitches and plenty of laughs provided by @Donnan_S during our little A&E visit.



Huge thanks to all the staff at the Mater Hospital who took really good care of me and supplied me with tea. — Cllr Micky Murray (@micky_murray) October 15, 2022

On to last months Committee meeting minutes and the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn welcomed Committee support for his motion to tackle fuel poverty.

He hit out at the Conservative party and the lack of an Executive at Stormont and said Council should do all they can to support people this winter.

Belfast city council has agreed to @AntoFlynnser's proposal to set up a fuel poverty hardship fund, to help provide a safety net for those most in need this winter.



Belfast city council has agreed to @AntoFlynnser's proposal to set up a fuel poverty hardship fund, to help provide a safety net for those most in need this winter.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson then hit out at Belfast City Council for spending £10,000 on branding at a recent prominent climate business conference ‘Sustain Exchange’, which was held in Belfast with up to 300 business leaders last Thursday (October 27).

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson

Councillor Ferguson said that difficult decisions will have to be made in Council to save money and make ratepayers rates worthwhile

She said that spending £10,000 on conference branding did not seem "necessary" and called it a "vanity investment".

She proposed a vote on that decision not to give fundinf to ensure more sensible spending decisions.

UUP councillor John Kyle said it was an "inappropriate" way to do things, given that the event was now over and full Council were only debating it now.

Councillors were informed by Chief Executive John Walsh that then money had not been given yet to the conference.

After a vote, Fiona Ferguson’s proposal carried, with 29 votes for and 27 against.

On to the Planning Committee minutes and Green Party councillor Áine Groogan expressed her frustrations at Department for Infrastructure when it comes to planning decisions at Belfast City Council.

Councillor Groogan said that the Department are "holding things back" when it comes to the planning system here.

She described them as the single biggest factor that is "hindering Council's ability to transform this city".

Sinn Féin councillor Matt Garrett proposed inviting Dept for Infrastructure officials to the next Planning Committee meeting, which was agreed by Council.

A closed session to the public, which lasted around 40 minutes followed and with a Sinn Féin motion deferred to a later date, November's meeting concluded.