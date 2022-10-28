This weekly column aims to help anyone who wishes to start learning the Irish Language with a ‘Cúpla Focail’ each week to get you on your journey.
In anticipation of Halloween, we’ve collated a list of popular Halloween words and phrases to get you chatting as Gaeilge this Halloween.
Useful Words:
Halloween: Oíche Shamhna
Witch: Cailleach 🧙♀️
Bat: Ialtóg 🦇
Ghost: Púca or taibhse 👻
Moon: Gealach 🌙
Pumpkin: Puimcín 🎃
Banshee: Bean Sí
Graveyard: Reilg 🪦
Skeleton: Creatlach 💀
Costume: Culaith
Vampire: Vaimpír 🧛
Werewolf: Conriocht 🐺
Spider/spiderweb: Damhán/damhán alla 🕷️
Devil: Diabhal 👹
Zombie: Zombaí 🧟
Bonfire: Tine Chnámh 🧟
Sweets: Milseáin 🍬
Wizard: Draíodóir 🧙♂️
Mask: Masc
Trick or Treat: Bob nó Bia
Usual Phrases:
Happy Halloween to you/to you all – Oíche Shamhna Shona Duit/Daoibh!
Are you dressing up as on Halloween? – An bhfuil tú ag gléasadh suas d’Oíche Shamhna?
Will you be trick or treating this year? : An mbeidh tú ag imirt bob nó bia i mbliana?
I will be dressing as ____ : Beidh mé ag gléasadh mar ____
Is ______ mé: I am a _____