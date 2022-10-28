Cúpla Focail this Halloween

This weekly column aims to help anyone who wishes to start learning the Irish Language with a ‘Cúpla Focail’ each week to get you on your journey.

In anticipation of Halloween, we’ve collated a list of popular Halloween words and phrases to get you chatting as Gaeilge this Halloween.

Useful Words:

Halloween: Oíche Shamhna

Witch: Cailleach 🧙‍♀️

Bat: Ialtóg 🦇

Ghost: Púca or taibhse 👻

Moon: Gealach 🌙

Pumpkin: Puimcín 🎃

Banshee: Bean Sí

Graveyard: Reilg 🪦

Skeleton: Creatlach 💀

Costume: Culaith

Vampire: Vaimpír 🧛

Werewolf: Conriocht 🐺

Spider/spiderweb: Damhán/damhán alla 🕷️

Devil: Diabhal 👹

Zombie: Zombaí 🧟

Bonfire: Tine Chnámh 🧟

Sweets: Milseáin 🍬

Wizard: Draíodóir 🧙‍♂️

Mask: Masc

Trick or Treat: Bob nó Bia

Usual Phrases:

Happy Halloween to you/to you all – Oíche Shamhna Shona Duit/Daoibh!

Are you dressing up as on Halloween? – An bhfuil tú ag gléasadh suas d’Oíche Shamhna?

Will you be trick or treating this year? : An mbeidh tú ag imirt bob nó bia i mbliana?

I will be dressing as ____ : Beidh mé ag gléasadh mar ____

Is ______ mé: I am a _____