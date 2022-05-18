Anger after Council cut down Hawthorn trees in the middle of bird nesting season

CUT DOWN: Hawthorne trees have been cut down by Belfast City Council as part of Phase 2 of the Lagan Gateway project Colin Shaw

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has condemned the ‘destruction’ of 200 metres of Hawthorne trees at the beginning of bird nesting season. Belfast City Council carried out the removal as part of site investigation works relating to Phase 2 of its Lagan Gateway Project.

“Such acts of callous destruction undertaken on our shared green spaces need to stop and lessons need to be learned,” said the South Belfast MLA.

“Yet again, we have seen irreplaceable habitats and valued trees removed by a public authority without adequate consultation with the community or regard for the importance of these Hawthorne trees to the local environment. It is unacceptable, particularly during nesting season.

May is the cruellest month in #Belfast. In early nesting season and protected by law, a 200m by 6m swathe of mature, bird and insect-rich hedgerow destroyed. The chipping tossed on a bluebells patch. Two sections of path, possibly linking Annadale & Galwally avenues. ?@belfastcc pic.twitter.com/02it4qvCuV — Colin Shaw🍃💚🍃 (@ColinShawCS) May 13, 2022

“We need to make fundamental changes to our planning system to ensure that this kind of reckless decision making in areas of outstanding beauty, like the Lagan Lands, is prevented. We need to rewild these areas to help improve air quality, combat climate change and promote biodiversity. Belfast’s precious green spaces need to be protected.”

The destruction of the Hawthorn trees at Annadale comes following concerns from residents regarding the felling of trees and hedgerows along the towpath including the removal of a tree planted by the first female Lord Mayor of Belfast, Grace Bannister as part of a £17m Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme.

In a statement, Belfast City Council said: "Council is currently progressing plans for Phase 2 of the Lagan Gateway project, building on the success of Phase 1, which included a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, connecting Stranmillis to Annadale.

"This next phase will see the development of additional connections from Lagan Lands East at Annadale through to Belvoir Forest Park, to further encourage and enable more sustainable travel.

“Site investigation works were planned to be undertaken at Lagan Lands East to inform the final designs for Phase 2. Unfortunately, these required the removal of a small area of hedgerow, in order to enable these essential works to be carried out.

“These plans were developed with a certified ecologist, and inspections undertaken, in accordance with the relevant legislation, to ensure there were no active nests within the small area of hedgerow which has been removed.

“Council has agreed to pause the planned site investigation works, in order to undertake further engagement around this project.”