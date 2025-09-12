Double cemetery tour to mark European Heritage Open weekend

BOTH Milltown Cemetery and the City Cemetery will open their gates this weekend for special tours as part of European Heritage Open Days.

European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) is an annual event celebrating local architecture, history and culture, which takes place across Europe on the second weekend in September.

In the North, EHOD is run by the Department for Communities with the support of the Council of Europe and the European Commission. Each year over 250 people open their doors and organise events across the weekend.

On Sunday, tours will take place at City Cemetery (start 10.30am – meet at new Interpretive Centre at main entrance) and Milltown Cemetery (start 1.30pm – meet at front gates).

The tour of City Cemetery is free while the Milltown Cemetery tour is £8 per person.

The tours will bring two entirely different stories of Belfast and offer a fascinating insight into the complex layers of the history of our city.