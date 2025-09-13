Suzy raises £300,000 for cancer charities thanks to success in inaugural beauty pageant

A BELFAST woman has helped raise thousands of pounds for cancer charities after getting involved in beauty pageants.

Former teacher Suzy Chambers (40) became the inaugural ‘Ms Great Britain Belfast’ at a ceremony at The Merchant Hotel. The mother-of-two is set to compete in the final in October in England.

Thanks to her involvement in the beauty pageants and her new-found fame, Suzy has helped raise over £300,000 for Cancer Focus and Cancer Research.

Suzy is an ambassador for Cancer Focus NI and Glow NI (A West Belfast women’s mental health charity) as well as lead volunteer at her local food bank.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Suzy explained: "I was a teacher up until about six years ago and decided to take a bit of a step back just to be at home with my children.

"I am 40 now and I never thought I would do anything like beauty pageants. I was contacted by Miss GB organisers who told me about a new over-30s category and suggested I went for it.

"Beauty pageants aren't just about looks. Charity is a massive thing associated with them.

"I was crowned Ms Great Britain Belfast in June and I will be competing in the national final in October.

"Cancer Focus and Cancer Research are two charities that would hold a place close to my heart. A close family member is going through treatment at the minute and last year I lost a dear uncle to cancer.

"Cancer is something that affects us all and to be able to give back to the charities is massive. To raise over £300,000 for them is unbelievable.

"For the national finals in October, I will be heading over to England with Miss Derry and Miss Belfast from a younger category and we are really looking forward to it and ready to show everyone what we are made of here.

"It has been a really enjoyable experience. I have loved being part of it. I really liked this Miss GB pageant because it was so inclusive."

