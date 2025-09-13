Noodle and coffee restaurant bringing the taste of Hong Kong to South Belfast

OFFICIAL OPENING: Colin Wong and Pamela Ballantine with staff and guests at 316 MEIN

A NEW unique noodle and coffee restaurant bringing the taste of Hong Kong to South Belfast has celebrated its official opening.

316 MEIN in Donegall Pass first opened in April 2024 before an extension was completed earlier this year.

The restaurant specialises in Hong Kong and Sichuan cuisine from Ramen noodles to Thai Tom Yum broth and meats like Beef Brisket, Honeycomb Tripe, Fish Balls, Fish Skin and Pork Trotters. There really is something for everyone.

An extensive drinks menu serves everything from Hong Kong Style Lemon Tea and Bubble Tea to Organic Matcha.

On Thursday evening, invited guests enjoyed food and drinks with a plaque unveiled by TV personality Pamela Ballantine to mark the official opening.

There was also music from Belfast singer Chris Anderson.

316 MEIN is the latest venture of Colin Wong and his partners. Colin has been a Chinese restaurant business owner for over 30 years.

From Emerald City on the Dublin Road back in the day to the ever-popular Mandarin restaurant in Ballyhackamore in East Belfast, 316 MEIN aims to bring something different to Chinese cuisine in the city.

“I wanted to bring a new chapter of food to local people. This is about soup noodles and good coffee,” explained Colin.

“I wanted to bring something different than Chicken Curry and Fried Rice.

“In 2021, I was seriously ill. I came up with the idea of 316 MEIN when I was lying in a hospital bed. I recovered and became involved in the Chinese Christian Church.

“I was given a second chance at life and I believe it was God’s plan for me. I wanted to give something back to God and to the people of Belfast who have supported me over the years.

"A special thanks to everyone who helped establish 316 MEIN, especially John Reid."

Unveiling the plaque, Pamela Ballantine said: “I have known Colin for over 30 years from the days of Emerald City on the Dublin Road.

“When the Mandarin opened in Ballyhackamore, I was living in East Belfast and I was never so excited about anything in my life.

“316 MEIN is a beautiful premises and I wish Colin every success with this latest venture.”

316 MEIN

42 Donegall Pass

Belfast

BT17 1BS

Tel: 028 9096 3362