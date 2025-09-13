'Children with special educational needs should be a priority'

WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has called on the Education Minister to ensure children with special educational needs (SEN) are a priority for his department.

He was speaking after a motion in the Assembly received cross-party support highlighting the ongoing crisis within the SEN system.

“At the very heart of this issue are vulnerable children who simply deserve the same opportunities as other children,” said Sinn Féin's spokesperson for children and young people.

“Every year we arrive at the same problems again, whether it is a lack of specialist support, long delays, disparities in accessing services, or poor communication with parents and families. To put it simply, the Education Minister and the Education Authority are failing these children and their families.

“I want to work with the minister and others to put this situation right. But we need action, and that must happen without delay.

“There is a need for robust measures to be taken now, delivering tangible improvements for children with SEN.

“It’s time for the minister to fulfil his promise to transform the SEN system and work with the Health Minister and others to do so.

“And it’s time children with SEN stop being robbed of their right to an education and the best start in life.”