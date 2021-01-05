Eileen (94) receives new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

JAB: Eileen Lynch (94) receives the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from Dr Michael McKenna

A WEST Belfast nonagenarian was one of the first people in the North to receive the latest Covid-19 vaccine.

Eileen Lynch (94) became the first person in the over 80 category to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from Dr Michael McKenna at her local GP surgery on the Falls Road on Monday.

The rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine follows approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week and, say health chiefs, paves the way for a significant acceleration of the North’s vaccination programme.

Speaking after receiving her vaccine, Eileen said: “I am delighted and privileged to receive the Covid vaccine today.

“I feel like I can really look forward to the year ahead now that I have been vaccinated.

“The nurses, doctors and staff have all been brilliant today so I would also like to say thank you to them.”

“We are very pleased to get this vaccination programme started for this vulnerable group of people," said Dr McKenna. "Many of this group will have been virtually housebound since the start of the pandemic so today’s vaccinations are very welcome.

“I, like other GP practices, look forward to vaccinating more of my patients who are 80 or over in the coming weeks, moving on thereafter to other patient groups.”

Today @obrien_dr, @AlanStout19 and @laurence903

received their Covid-19 vaccination in advance of rolling out the GP vaccination programme to patients.

Patients will be contacted by their GP in order of priority to receive the vaccination #GPcovidjab pic.twitter.com/SeOQwEwVNc — Health and Social Care Board (@HSCBoard) January 4, 2021

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the rollout "marks the first phase of our population vaccination programme and is a positive step forward".

“First and foremost we must act to protect those most at risk of severe disease and death," he added.

“As approved by the MHRA and recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) prioritisation will be given to those aged 80 years and over. The programme will then be rolled out based on age and other clinical vulnerability factors.”

The JCVI has recently updated its guidance and has recommended that as many people on the JCVI priority list as possible should be offered a first vaccine dose as the initial priority.