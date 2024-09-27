EYE ON THE PAST – September 1983: Long Kesh escape evokes the Colditz spirit

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Editorial: Long Kesh breakout

THE breakout from Long Kesh has once again highlighted the chasm that exists between the two communities in the Six Counties.

On the one hand we had the hullabaloo from the British politicians and their local stand-ins trying to cover-up their acute embarrassment by castigating the escapees as 'dangerous criminals' ready to strike at the slightest provocation and are sure that this has caused considerable concern among Loyalists and increased the feeling of threat already experienced by many of them.

On the other hand, the majority of Catholics don't look-on the escapees as criminals at all. But rather as exponents of the good old "Colditz" tradition fostered by the British themselves in their nationalistic fervour, and now turned against them in true Irish fashion.

The analogy with Colditz doesn't even stop there. The Colditz men were all "killers" in their own right and of varying degrees of notoriety, but as we know, in a wartime situation, "killers" don't become "murderers" and one man's "killer" becomes another man's "saviour".

Such are the "mores" of West European Society for hundreds of years, and although we Irish didn't invent them, neither are we free from their application in our own time.

The Catholic's attitude to the 'Great Escape' from Long Kesh Prison Camp has to be looked at in this context if their general jubilation marred only by the sadness of the killing of the prison guard, is to be understood.

Turf Lodge boy is struck by brick thrown by a Brit

TURF Lodge youngster Paul Booth received a black eye when hit by an object, probably a brick, thrown from a British Army jeep as it travelled up the Springfield Road on its way to the Fort Jericho Army Camp at around 9pm on Friday night.

Paul was hospitalised for 12 hours after the incident and will be seeing his doctor again to ensure that no permanent damage has been causes to the eye-tissue.

Reckless drivers endanger children

PEOPLE in Lenadoon have continued to block streets in the area for one hour every day this week as part of a campaign to have ramps re-built at Lenadoon Avenue, Horn Drive and Suffolk Road.

Speeding cars have claimed one life in the locality over the last two years, while within the last few months several children have been knocked down. In the latest incident on Sunday 18th September, a child was seriously injured when hit by a passing car on the Suffolk Road.

Parents who blocked Lenadoon Avenue and Falcarragh Drive last Friday told the Andersonstown News that they had decided to take drastic measures after the D.O.E. ignored a petition calling for the ramps to be laid again.

"Lenadoon Avenue is like a racetrack since the ramps were removed. Beforehand, traffic avoided these streets but now they treat them as main roads," said mother of three Marie Morris. "We fear for the lives of our children every time they leave the house," she added.

ON THE MARCH: St Patrick’s Accordian Band with their tutor Tony Lavery

Women’s Aid Thrift Store opens on the Falls Road

SEVERAL weeks of gruelling work have transformed a derelict shop in the Falls area into the sparkling new premises for a thrift store to be run by the charity, Women’s Aid.

Based at 317 Grosvenor Road, the nearly new shop will be a welcome boon to locals as similar shops in other districts have provided good quality clothes at rock-bottom prices.

Doors opened at the shop on Monday and voluntary workers will staff the shop every day, excluding Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson for Women’s Aid said offers of help and donations would be appreciated.

“Women’s Aid provide refuge and support for battered women and their children and, in all, we run three refuges, only one of which is grant-aided. We need £20,000 this year along to finance our operations and this shop is our latest venture.”

Anyone interested in contributing to Women’s Aid should call along to the shop. For the more energetic a dance in aid of the charity will be held in the Kerri Inn on 5th October.