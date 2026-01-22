FINNEBROGUE, the award-winning UK food producer renowned for its commitment to sustainability, is back once again as a sponsor of the annual Blackboard Awards.

The company produce delicious, nutritious and sustainable food from their state-of-the-art facilities in County Down, with innovation at the heart of everything they do.

Finnebrogue will sponsor the Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Category at the Blackboard Awards.

Sam Turner, Sustainability Executive at Finnebrogue said: "As an award-winning UK food producer and part of the global Sofina Foods family, Finnebrogue is proud to sponsor the Excellence in Sustainability Teaching category at the Blackboard Awards.

"Education plays a vital role in shaping a more sustainable future, which is why we actively work with schools through our Feed Your Future programme to educate and inspire young people about career pathways within the food industry.

"With the programme now expanding to include a dedicated sustainability module, we are equipping young people with the knowledge and skills needed to help create food that doesn’t cost the Earth.

"As part of the Sofina Foods group, we are able to share best practice at scale and support the next generation of sustainability leaders who will drive meaningful change across our industry and beyond.”

The 2026 Blackboard Awards will take place at the Europa Hotel on Friday, January 30.