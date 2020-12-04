Four outstanding Urban Villages projects vying for Aisling Award honours

Exceptional community champions and standout projects from across the Urban Village areas of Belfast are in the running for an Aisling Award at this year's gala — virtual — event on 10 December.

Last year's inaugural award went to South Belfast Alternatives for the South Belfast Youth Action Partnership which operates across the Market, Sandy Row and Donegall Pass areas.

WRITING ON WALL: A mural celebrating local women was unveiled by Footprints Women's Centre in Poleglass in 2017

The community champions shortlisted for the Urban Villages Covid Hero Aisling Award 2020 are:

Footprints Women’s Centre (Colin Area)

Market Development Association (South Belfast)

North Belfast Advice Partnership (North Belfast)

Walkway Community Association (East Belfast)

The winner will be decided by the public with voting online closing at noon on Wednesday 9 December. You can vote now via this link.

Footprints Women’s Centre (Colin Urban Village Area)

Eileen Wilson - nominated for her role in leading the community response to Covid-19. She ensured that high need and vulnerable families received regular weekly essential food support. Eileen continues to go over and above for her local community.

HUB: East Belfast Walkway Community Centre activists accept the gift of a football table for the centre from Haldane Fisher

Walkway Community Association – Bridging the Gap Project (East Belfast Urban Village Area)

Catriona McCabe - nominated for continuing to provide an inclusive, capacity building programme supporting young mums and young men in lower east Belfast and Short Stand. During the pandemic her work has been an invaluable support especially for the young mums who have found the whole experience very stressful.

ALL EYES: Flashback to 2006 when these youngsters were enjoying a video at the Market Community Centre

Market Development Agency (South Belfast Urban Village Area)

The Market Development Association- nominated for the help and support they provided to the community throughout pandemic. Including solidarity - fresh food packs, toiletries and other essentials for the elderly and vulnerable, and utility and shopping vouchers for families struggling to adapt to the sudden change in circumstances.

CHAMPS: North Belfast Advice Partnership set up a food bank in Holy Cross primary school during pandemic

North Belfast Advice Partnership (North Belfast Urban Village Area)

Sinead McKinley - nominated for the outstanding work she does for the North Belfast Urban Village community. Sinead offered support for families and organisations providing vital benefits advice, and she has been instrumental in supporting the 'school uniform swap shop', food banks, Christmas hampers and meals for families during lockdown.

Said Belfast Media Group editor Robin Livingstone: "The Urban Village project is where the rubber meets the road when it comes to community regeneration and we're blessed right across Belfast to be served by organisations which have gone the extra mile during the Covid crisis to ensure no one is left behind. We're proud to be partnering the Urban Villages initiative in this year's award and would appeal to all our readers to cast their vote for the project they think best exemplifies the true spirit of Belfast in this testing time."