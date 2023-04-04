Gaelic Games: County stars come out for Christ the Redeemer’s GAA Day

Pupils at Christ the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore with Antrim players during Friday’s GAA Day

THERE was a buzz of excitement at Christ the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore on Friday as they hosted a very special GAA Day.

Organised by the school’s teacher and current Antrim footballer, Marc Jordan, there were a number of special guests including members of the Antrim football team: Ryan Murray, Patrick McBride, Michael Byrne, Declan Lynch, Jack Dowling and Odhran Eastwood; past pupil and Antrim hurler Aodhán O’Brien; past pupil and Antrim ladies footballer Jodie Peoples; plus a number of coaches from Colin Gaels GAC and Gaelfast’s Kieran Megraw.

💛🏐This morning we kicked off our #GAA day with a whole school assembly. All pupils wore club and county colours from all over Ireland. Children had a Q&A with @AontroimGAA stars Patrick Mc Bride & Ryan Murray!🏐💛#APathwaytoSuccess pic.twitter.com/NXRn8rRPpB — Christ the Redeemer (@ctrps1) March 31, 2023

The day began was a school assembly that included a Q&A with the Antrim players before a day of coaching activities with all passing on tips to the school’s pupils.

Inspiring the next generation was the rationale for the GAA Day and also to help foster a passion for Gaelic Games in the school and encourage those not affiliated with a GAA club to get involved.

“When Mr Watson became principal, we had talked about the lack of success with Gaelic (Games) so we did a bit of a numbers check,” Jordan explained.

“You ask the kids on a Monday morning how many had been playing over the weekend and it was just two or three. For a school with this population, that’s ridiculous.

“The hope is to be competing at ‘A’ football in four or five years’ time, so we’re targeting the Key Stage 1 and Foundation age group to get as many playing and develop a bit of a culture.”

Antrim’s Ryan Murray with some of the school pupils

The air of excitement on Friday morning was evident with the school’s pupils all kitted out in GAA gear as they got ready for the day that proved a huge hit.

With the Antrim players getting ready to face Armagh in the Ulster Championship this week, the timing of he GAA Day was perfect as the enter-county season is ready to step up a gear.

“There’s a bit of a buzz,” the Lámh Dhearg clubman agreed.

“It would still be a great day if we did this in December, but the thing is great now with the Championship just around the corner.

“Getting six of the lads down and the kids getting to meet them is great as you want the kids going home and saying ‘I want to join a Gaelic club’ and that’s the main thing.

“Hopefully, this is an annual thing as it is hugely beneficial.”