Irish language strategy recommendations published

THE recommendations of the Expert Advisory Panels for an Irish Language Strategy and an Ulster-Scots Language, Heritage & Culture Strategy have been published.

Speaking on the plans, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Last June I announced work on the development of the Irish Language Strategy and the Ulster-Scots Language, Heritage and Culture Strategy with the establishment of Expert Advisory Panels.

“The panels were made up of representatives from across academia and the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture, and Irish language sectors. Each panel was asked to bring forward recommendations to help inform the strategies.

“I am now delighted that the Expert Advisory Panel Recommendations Reports have been published. These are available on the Department’s website in English, Irish and Ulster-Scots. I have also issued a public ‘Call for Views’ on the recommendations.

Deirdre Hargey continued: “I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the time and effort of the Expert Advisory Panels. Their considerable wealth of knowledge and experience, and their wide range of expertise, has been invaluable.”

Minister Hargey met members of the panel at the Ulster Folk Museum where they discussed the National Museums of NI ‘Languages of Ulster Project’ which has plans for language trials such as Cúl-Trá-il which will tell the story of the Irish language in Ulster, and also an Ulster-Scots virtual tour which will show the culture and history of places with a strong Ulster-Scots connection.