Revised completion date for new park on Stewartstown Road

Hope is on the horizon for the stalled Páirc Nua Chollann on the Stewartstown Road.

A significant delay in the development of the park was caused by a change in contractors mid-project and means the projected summer completion date will now be missed. But Belfast City Council have now provided a target autumn date for the handover to the community.

Councillor Caoimhín McCann spoke with the Andersonstown News on the recent developments of the park.

‘‘We received an update from Council and unfortunately they’re not going to be able to open during the summer.," he said.

‘‘We were looking to have the play park opened and then the rest of the construction elsewhere on site but health and safety teams have come out and had a look at it and made the decision that it’s not going to be possible.

‘‘However, what Council is telling us is that it’s the 30th of September they’re looking at for a handover. That is when they think the Council will adopt the park in full.

‘‘We've got some work done in the interim, cutting back hedges and grass. Council have done that for us, despite them not having ownership of the land just yet.

‘‘The 30th of September is what we’re looking at, so hopefully around that period we can look at a full opening of the park so people in the area can start using it and animating it, which is the most important part to make sure that it’s well used to get families in there and enjoying themselves.

"There is a small embankment being removed at the right hand side of the park to make it more open and visible from the road. Specialists will also be on-site to ensure the protection of wildlife takes place as work is undertaken.’’

On the revised date, Cllr McCann said: "Ideally with the handover the Council officers will come out and inspect it and if it’s up to the Council standard then they will adopt it as one of their parks.

‘‘So you would be looking at opening after handover quite quickly provided it has met Council standards and been adopted."