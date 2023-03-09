Women's voices: 'Imagine not being allowed to work, attend school, dance, sing or vote'

FÉILE an Earraigh teamed up with All Saints College as part of International Women’s Day.



An event at the West Belfast school's Beechmount campus gave women from Eritrea, Iran, Afghanistan and Jamaica the opportunity to share their stories and experiences of being women in their country and explained just how difficult it can be.



The women spoke movingly about their homeland and how they became asylum seekers in Belfast.



Afghan born Fatima said she was happy "to be here today", adding that her siblings attend the college.



"I have lived here for over one year," she said. "This day celebrates the achievements of every woman in history and has done so over the last 114 years on this day March 8th. From getting laws passed and fighting for the right to vote, there is a massive influence from women throughout history.”



“Women have sacrificed and fought for many things over the years and had to overcome so many issues."



Fatima touched on how Afghanistan is behind most of the world in achieving rights for women.



“Imagine not being allowed to work, attend school, dance, sing, vote. Imagine living in that situation it would be awful. That is how it feels to be a woman in Afghanistan. I am so happy to be here because we have the right to work, learn and live here. I am so lucky to be here,” she added.





Women from across the globe shared their stories at All Saint's College

Maryn (not her real name), came to Belfast from Eritrea where she had to walk 200km just to leave her country. She shared her story of fleeing from the war in Eritrea and how difficult it is being born female in the East African country.



“There are a lot of political and governmental issues that have been happening in Eritrea. You don’t get to plan your future there. As soon as I finished my studies I was expected to join the military. We used to have to run and hide from war when it broke out and the only choice I needed to leave and that is why I did.”



“Right now, there is a lot of war going on and some of the things you don’t get to do is protest the government and you’ll be found if you do, so most people keep their mouth shut. I walked over 200km on foot to leave my country, which was very hard and life-threatening. The things that make me feel sad and angry is that most of my loved ones and siblings back home are about to face the challenge to live in the country.”

She concluded: “What happens there stays there and the media and everything is fully controlled by the government and there is no way possible to say and do what you want.”



Sara (not her real name), came from Iran, a country which has been widely condemned for its treatment of women in recent times.



“I see girls and boys in this country not understanding the freedom they have here and think about our stories, you don’t have people deciding your future for you. Our country has paid for the mistakes of 40 years ago. But more recently, women have been killed, tortured and beaten for protesting against the government. I am so happy and lucky to be here today, but you see a place like this and think it’s a paradise compared to the other side of the world which is awful.”



This engaging event was promoted by Kevin and Rachel from Féile as part of the Féile an Earraigh’s International Women’s Day event series.