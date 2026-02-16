THE QUALITY of Irish language training at Gaelchúrsaí on the Falls Road has been praised by West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan on a visit this week.

Gaelchúrsaí provides certified, industry-focused training through the Irish language for learners aged 16 and over.

The organisation provides practical courses designed to support real career pathways, allowing students to gain professional qualifications while working through Irish and maintaining a strong focus on their chosen field.

All training is tailored to meet the needs of Irish speakers across a range of sectors, helping ensure the language continues to thrive in professional and workplace settings.

During the visit, Mr Sheehan learnt more about the organisation’s work promoting career opportunities through Irish.

“It was fantastic to visit Gaelchúrsaí and see first-hand the brilliant work being done to support Irish speakers in their chosen pathways," he said.

"Their focus on practical, career-driven training through Irish is vital in ensuring the language remains a living, working language in today’s society.

“Gaelchúrsaí plays an important role in supporting our Irish language community and creating meaningful opportunities for learners. I wish the entire team every success in the valuable work they continue to do.”