PERSISTING drainage issues in New Barnsley are to be finally be addressed this week.

Residents in New Barnsley Crescent have been dealing with problems caused by blocked gullies for a considerable period of time, with recurring flooding concerns during spells of heavy rain.

NI Water have already attended the area and cleared blocked sewers as part of ongoing efforts to manage the issue.

The problem has been identified as a long-standing one, requiring coordinated action between NI Water and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

DFI has now confirmed they will be on site on Thursday to clear the gullies and address the immediate blockage.

Sinn Féin Councillor Micheal Donnelly said residents’ patience has been tested by how long the problem has gone unresolved.

“This is a long-standing issue that residents in New Barnsley Crescent have been raising,” he explained. “People are rightly frustrated that the same problems keep coming back whenever there’s heavy rainfall.

“I welcome the work already carried out by NI Water and the confirmation that DFI will be on site this week. However, this can’t just be another temporary fix.

"We need to make sure that this work has a positive long-term impact for residents so they aren’t left dealing with this again and again."