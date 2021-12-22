Man charged with murder of North Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan (30)

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a North Belfast mother-of-four at the weekend.

The body of 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan was found in a house in Harcourt Drive in the Oldpark area on Saturday morning (December 18).

Taylor McIlvenna (30) of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday morning.

As charges of murder and two counts of criminal damage were delivered, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

A PSNI detective told the court she could connect the accused to the alleged offences, but no details were disclosed.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link on January 19.

Floods of tributes have been paid to the Ms Morgan with flowers and cards left outside the house.

A cousin said: "I am seriously heartbroken. My beautiful cousin did not deserve this. I hope she is at peace now and granny and granda are looking after her. I will never forget or get over this."

in a social media message, Full Circle Martial Arts said: "The Full Circle Martial Family would like to pass on their deepest condolences and sympathy to all the family of Caoimhe Morgan who was cruelly taken from them on Saturday.

"Caoimhe was the mother of Mason, sister in law to both coaches Gerard and Kieran and auntie to Connell, Adam, Brooke, Caleb. You are all in out thoughts and prayers."