Man released on bail after Park Centre knife incident

SHOCK: The incident in the Park Centre on Tuesday afternoon

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a West Belfast shopping centre has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.15pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Park Centre on Donegall Road.

A video of the incident circulated on social media.

Police said two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

In an update on Wednesday morning, police said the male had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1025 11/07/23.

A report can be made using the online reporting form here.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.