Calls for return of Executive to tackle school uniform costs

SINN Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has stressed the Executive needs to get back up and running immediately to help families deal with the rising cost of living – as families prepare for the new school year.

The West Belfast MLA, who is Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson, has said an Executive is also needed to progress a plan to cut the costs of school uniforms.

“Sinn Féin has plans to cut the costs of school uniforms and PE gear which will take pressure off parents and families," he said.

“Workers and families are already struggling with the rising cost of living; they should not be further burdened by excessive school uniform and PE gear costs.

“We need the Executive up and running now so that we can start to progress this plan.

“We’re now approaching August and parents are starting to prepare children for going back to school, they need parties working together in an Executive now to put money in their pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

The Department of Education has stated it is currently conducting a review of the Free School Meals and Uniform Grant and Education Michelle McIlveen has agreed to uplift the grant by 20% for the 2022/23 year.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The Department is undertaking a Review of Free School Meals and Uniform Grant eligibility criteria and the Minister agreed, as an interim measure, to uplift the current rate of Uniform Grant by 20% for 22/23 year, as a contribution to the actual costs of uniforms pending the outcome of the review.

DUP Education Minister Michelle McIlveen spoke previously on the issue, stating: “I appeal to all schools to be mindful of families across Northern Ireland who are struggling financially, and the additional burden purchasing school uniforms can place on household budgets. Every effort should be made to ensure school uniforms are as affordable as possible, in line with my department’s guidance on this issue.”