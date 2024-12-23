People's Kitchen bring festive joy to city centre with Belfast Busk

THERE was plenty of festive cheer and sounds to be had in Belfast city centre as the ‘Belfast Busk’ in aid of the People’s Kitchen took place in Cornmarket.

An array of the best of local singing talent including Anthony Toner, Joe Rocks and Fergus Woods, joined forces with Rho McClure and the Belfast Ukulele Jam to fill the town with festive cheer and had shoppers dancing in the streets.

Guest appearance from the beautiful voices of the Cavehill Community Choir had the large crowd singing along to ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman. Nuala McKeever acted as compere for the evening.

The People’s Kitchen is an entirely volunteer run charity, working alongside those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

The need for support was given a real air of reality, when a member of the public alerted volunteers to the needs of a young woman who was unconscious in High Street. Two volunteers immediately left to attend the scene and help.

Damian McNairney, Trustee of the charity and organiser of the event, said: "It was a wonderful joyous event, and I would like to thank the amazing generosity of the Belfast public.

"We hope to make the Belfast Busk, an annual event, and give people a time to celebrate, and give to those most in need. Christmas is a wonderful time of the year for so many people, yet it is hugely difficult for many others."

People can still donate to The People’s Kitchen by messaging hello@peopleskitchenbelfast.org.