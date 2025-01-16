Our photographer Thomas McMullan took this photo of a kingfisher diving into the River Lagan by the towpath, after a tip-off from Deb Hughes.
PIC OF THE DAY: The king of fishing
Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free foreverDonate
Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT