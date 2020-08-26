Play park closed after anti-social behaviour

A PLAY park in Springfield Avenue has been closed by Belfast City Council due to anti-social behaviour.



Council say the closure is necessary to facilitate emergency repairs after complaints from local residents that bottles and other items were thrown over the playground wall into adjoining homes.



Clonard Residents Association said it was “totally unacceptable behaviour.”



“As a Residents Association, we campaigned for over two decades to have such a facility opened in the area, as we had no community facilities in operation," a spokesperson said.



“No resident should have to experience such behaviour or be subject to abusive and foul language .

“As a result of the complaints, Belfast City Council have had to close the park. This has deprived the vast majority of our young people from enjoying this facility. This is both annoying and unfair, but we are left with no option other than to support the temporary closure of the park.

“We hope that this will be a temporary measure but given the level of anti-social behaviour experienced recently no attempt will be made to re-open unless we are assured that such anti-social behaviour will cease.



“Parents need to take responsibility for the actions and behaviour of their children and ensure that they do not engage in anti-social activity which undermines the quality of life for their neighbours.



A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “We are aware of the recent damage caused at the facility and it has been necessary to close the park until emergency repair work can take place.



“Council continues to work in partnership with the local community and statutory agencies to address anti-social behaviour and we would appeal to the public to report any incidences of anti-social behaviour or vandalism to the police as well as our parks team.”