Poleglass residents express concerns after 250 per cent gas bill increase

RESIDENTS living in an over-55 shared living complex in Poleglass have expressed concerns after a 250 per cent gas hike.

The gas increase at Pembroke Lodge in Poleglass will see a new weekly charge between £30.07 and £36.79 per week as the cost has surged from 3p per kwh to 12p per kwh.

Choice Housing have stated that the increase is due to the rise in energy prices alongside the wider cost-of-living crisis, but residents at the lodge have said the 250 per cent increase is “outrageous".

“This increase is savage, it’s close to immoral,” said resident Paul McCann. “We understand what is happening in the world with prices going up, but not 250 per cent.”

“When I came the gas was £8.59 a week,” continued resident Joe O’Conner.

“You didn’t mind paying that, it was communal thing and helping people out. Then they bumped it up from £8.59 to £30.”

“Including the 12th of December, I have paid £180 for the gas. I wouldn’t even use a fraction of that. When it was £8.59 you didn’t mind because it’s a community and we’re all pulling together. To bump it up 250 per cent is outrageous,” added Joe.

The communal system in the lodge means residents cannot choose when to turn the heating on and off and it is instead on a scheduled timer. This means all residents are paying the same amount.

Choice Housing and the residents met last week to discuss their concerns regarding the price hike. Paul said when he asked Choice during the meeting if they thought the increase was fair that the answer was avoided.

“We want them to look at the decision they have made and see if they can make different choices,” he added.

Pembroke Lodge in Poleglass

“My angle when I came to this meeting was care in the community. These are vulnerable people, and this is what you’re imposing and it’s just wrong.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann has been liaising with the residents and said he will do “all I can to support them".

“I am very concerned that some of the most vulnerable residents are having a deeply unfair gas price increase of 250 per cent and more imposed on them. I have met with residents and I am committed to campaigning for these extreme costs to be mitigated. I will represent them to the best of my ability.

"We as a society – including housing providers – have a duty to protect the most vulnerable. I know the Poleglass community will stand behind us.

“The only option now for these residents is for Choice to subsidise their energy costs, which is only fair considering the communal nature of the heating.

“Residents do not have any control over when the heating is switched on, or who the supplier is, meaning they can’t budget in the same way as a normal household. Choice have a duty to protect their tenants.”

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: “With the continued rise in energy prices alongside the wider cost of living crisis, Choice has worked hard to support our tenants through this particularly challenging time.

The majority of households pay their heating costs directly to their supplier and have been subject to several increases in the last year. These increased charges relate to costs we incur for the shared gas supply to individual tenants’ flats, which we then recoup from tenants. Unfortunately, the rapid increase in the price of gas is completely outside our control and we have had to take the difficult decision to increase these heating charges. We are however closely monitoring gas costs and will revise costs accordingly if or when they reduce.

"We have met with tenants of Pembroke Lodge to discuss their concerns and are committed to ongoing meetings to ensure tenants are informed and supported. Specialist advice and support is also available for all tenants via our Financial Inclusion Team.

"Our Sustainability and Energy team will be conducting an assessment to identify energy saving initiatives that will help improve energy efficiency onsite.”