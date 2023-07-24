Two people escape injury as shots are fired at Twinbrook home

TWO people escaped injury when shots were fired at a property in Twinbrook on Sunday night.

Police are at the scene and are appealing for information following reports of a number of shots being fired in Broom Park Heights.

Inspector Reynolds said: “Two people were inside at the time of the incident, but were not injured.

“Police remain at the scene, and our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1909 of 23/07/23.”