Resurfacing work begins in Hawthorn area of Hannahstown

DAMAGE: Aisling Reilly MLA and Councillor Arder Carson in the Hawthorn area of Hannahstown

THE Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that a number of streets in the Hawthorn area of Hannahstown will benefit from inclusion in its Priority Road Resurfacing Scheme.

Work in the area has begun this week.

Hawthorn Glen and Hawthorn Hill have been added to the programme, while Hawthorn View had already been listed for improvement works. Interim repairs have also been carried out on parts of the streets to address immediate concerns.

Welcoming the announcement, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said: “This confirmation is very positive news for the residents of Hawthorn.

"The condition of these roads has been degenerating over years and is an area of concern for residents for some time, and the commitment to resurfacing will deliver real improvements in road safety and quality of life locally.”

Councillor Arder Carson added: "This came as a direct result of continued engagement with the Department for Infrastructure and the persistence of residents in raising concerns.

“We have been working consistently to ensure these roads were prioritised. Securing this outcome reflects the strength of local community voices. I am pleased that we are now seeing progress.

"The inclusion of Hawthorn Glen, Hawthorn Hill and Hawthorn View in the Priority Resurfacing Scheme marks a significant step forward for the area, ensuring that the needs of local residents are recognised and addressed through investment in essential infrastructure."