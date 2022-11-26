Cost of living crisis protesters take to streets

CONCERNS: Cost of living protest is set to take place this Saturday

A protest is taking place to demand action on the cost of living crisis today in Belfast city centre.

Organised by the Cost of Living Coalition Belfast, the march is assembling at Custom House Square at 1pm on Saturday before moving to Writers’ Square.

Protesters are taking to the streets calling for action to be taken on the cost of living crisis, whilst there is a political deadlock at Stormont.

“Stormont is in crisis and the Tory government is in tatters, but our communities won’t idly wait for action on the cost of living crisis,” a Coalition spokesperson said.

“Workers are striking for better pay and people are fighting back in the face of skyrocketing costs and bills.

🔥 JOIN US THIS SATURDAY AT THE @colcbelfast MARCH 🔥



🪧 Meet at Custom House Square at 1PM

🚶Marching to Writers' Square for the Rally



Join us in standing up for students and their basic needs to get through this winter. This is about more than living, this is about survival. pic.twitter.com/g4PrKPqtUK — NUS-USI (@NUS_USI) November 24, 2022

“We won’t wait for politicians to get their house in order while people struggle to heat their homes or put food on the table."