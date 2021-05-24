PSNI issue fresh appeal to find missing North Belfast brothers

THE PSNI have made a renewed appeal to locate two missing brothers who were last seen in North Belfast.

Patrick Hovarth (5) and his brother, Fabricio (8) were last seen on Friday, May 14 at around 6pm getting into a black-coloured Ford car on the Limestone Road.

Earlier this week the PSNI said the brothers may be with a relative in the North or may crossed the border.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: "Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his older brother, Fabricio, who is eight years old, were last seen earlier this month, at around 6pm on Friday 14th May, getting into a black-coloured Ford car in the Limestone Road area of Belfast.

Fresh appeal in relation to missing brothers Patrick and Fabricio Hovarthhttps://t.co/w1KUIoxvqq pic.twitter.com/UcPTdtvdgZ — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 23, 2021

"At that time, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes, while his older brother Fabricio wore grey bottoms and a purple and green top. The brothers both have dark-coloured hair.

“We believe, at this time, that Patrick and Fabricio may be in the company of a friend, or a relative and they are in the Republic of Ireland.

"I am making a direct appeal to the person who is with Patrick and Fabricio to please get in touch with us as soon as possible. The number to call is 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/05/21.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who has information about the boys, or who has seen them since Friday evening, to contact us immediately.”

An Garda Síochana have also issued a missing person appeal for Patrick and Fabricio in support of the PSNI.

Inspector Phil McCullagh said: “If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”