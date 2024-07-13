QUB hosts first graduation ceremony for pets

QUEEN'S has become the first university in the UK to recognise the role of pets in education attainment with a special, light-hearted graduation.

Some 25 animals took part in a special graduation ceremony following the university’s main tranche of graduations this summer.

Dogs, cats and even a hamster took to the red carpet for the unofficial, informal ceremony at the university’s famous Lanyon Buildings, accepting an honorary 'dog-torate cat-ificate' in either 'Pawlitical Sciences, Barkitecture, Furensic Pawthology or Barketing'.

Queen’s says the gesture is based on research that shows the important degree of support animals can provide as study buddies.

Research has shown that time spent with pets can improve concentration levels and lower stress, two things that are particularly important when studying.

Celebrating with Rico, his 13-year-old Jack Russell, Queen’s graduate Michael Murphy said: “I’m delighted to see Rico and the support he gave me throughout my studies being recognised and celebrated by the University, and it’s exciting to be a part of history at the UK’s first pet graduation ceremony of its kind.

“Despite being a mature student in dog years, Rico is still full of beans and has been a great comfort during my studies. I am delighted to see his efforts recognised and to have another Queen’s graduate in the family!”

Queen’s graduate Aaron Christie was there at the pet graduation with his cat Raphael.

"I'm thrilled to see Raphael's ongoing support being recognised and rewarded by the University," he said.

"It's great to be a part of this ceremony as pets are such an integral part of the family, we would all be so lost without them. Raphael has been one of my best friends throughout my studies at Queen's; always there to give you a warm cuddle when you least expect it but just when you really need it, even if he has to walk all over my laptop!

"I'm grateful to have his contributions to my degree formally awarded and it would be great to see this tradition continued in years to come."

Celebrating seeing her Daschund Milo graduating, Queen’s graduate Louise McCarthy added: "I am so pleased that Milo got to be a part of my big day through this opportunity. He has been the best study buddy throughout my Queen’s experience.

"This is an excellent opportunity to show him how much his support has meant to me in such a fun way!"