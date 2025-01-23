Red weather warning causes cancellation of Translink services on Friday morning

TRANSLINK has cancelled all bus and train services on Friday morning due to the red weather warning.

Storm Éowyn. is expected to arrive at around midnight on Thursday with a yellow weather warning in place from then until midnight on Friday.

Throughout this 12 hour period the weather warning moves into amber as of 6am on Friday morning and is likely to move to red around an hour later at 7am with the red warning expected to remain in place until at least 2pm on Friday.

Translink services will not operate while the red status is in place and will only resume "if safe to do so."

A red weather warning means there is a risk to life and as such the public should not travel during this time.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced all schools would close on Friday.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “We have worked closely with the multiple emergency planning agencies, and this decision to cancel services is necessary to ensure the safety of all our customers and employees.

“Amber alerts for strong winds are also in effect for most of tomorrow which will likely impact services even after the red alert ends. We will be working collaboratively with all agencies to assess any damage to both road and rail routes and only resume services when it is safe to do so.

“There is likely to be fallen trees and extensive debris that will need to be cleared, and bus and train services may need to operate with speed restrictions or operate diversions for bus services if roads are impassable.

“We are urging passengers to check the Translink Journey Planner, website Weather Warning or social media channels for the latest updates in advance of travel. Customers with bookings for cancelled services will be automatically refunded."