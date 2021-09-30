Restrictions placed on North Belfast loyalist centenary parade welcomed

RESTRICTIONS placed on a loyalist centenary parade in North Belfast this weekend have been welcomed.

The parade by the Loyal Orange Order No.4, which takes place on Saturday, has been organised to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland.

Nationalist politicians had raised concerns and met with the Parades Commission after the initial route included mixed areas where Catholic families have been intimidated out of their homes such as Kilcoole Park, Rosscoole Park and Mountcoole Park.

Following a Parades Commission determination, it has been ruled that the parade must not pass the junction of Ballysillan Road and Joanmount Gardens. It must then proceed into Joanmount Gardens and immediately right into the Carr's Glen bus stop slip road where it should turn left onto the Ballysillan Road.

Three bands with around 500 participants are expected to take place in the parade. It will assemble at 2.45pm and commence from Wheatfield Drive at 3pm.

It will proceed to Ardoyne Road, Alliance Road, Glenbryn Parade, Hesketh Parade, Hesketh Road, Crumlin Road, Ballysillan Road before the re-route and disperse from the car-park at Ballysillan Leisure Centre at 4.15pm.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “I welcome this ruling from the Parades Commission and it will come as a relief for local residents along the proposed route.

“This parade is a quite long parade largely within unionist areas of North Belfast where it is welcome and there was no need for it to proceed into mixed areas.

“Unfortunately there is a problem with the proliferation of loyalist flags used to intimidate and to mark out territory already in this part of North Belfast and residents are rightly concerned.

“This ruling by the Parades Commission is sensible and I hope this parade now proceeds peacefully within the defined area set out by the commission.”

RESPECT: SDLP North Belfast MLA, Nichola Mallon

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon added: “While everyone should have the space to celebrate their traditions and culture, it cannot be at the detriment of others.

"I have full respect for the right of these bands to parade, but there were a number of concerns about the intended parade route and the bands taking part which the SDLP raised with the Parades Commission on behalf of residents who contacted.

“The intended route included an area where Catholic families have been intimidated out of their home by loyalists following a campaign of intimidation in that area. Furthermore the application for this parade listed an expected attendance of 500 which means this parade was likely to be disruptive to community life in the area.

“We welcome the determination of the Parades Commission to restrict the route of this parade. It is a sensible and proportionate decision and it is good to see common sense prevail".

The Parades Commission said their decision was based on previous determinations on parades processing the 'sensitive' areas and that the history of parades in the area is well-documented in these determinations.

They said the organiser had not taken up an invitation to make representation to the Commission, so they had therefore not received any information providing the reasoning behind the choice of route nor details of any actions the organiser has taken to engage with the local community.